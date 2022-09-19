3,442 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,361,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,804. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

