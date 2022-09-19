44,500 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. 27,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,816. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

