792 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 792 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI opened at $115.83 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.