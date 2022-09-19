85,000 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 19.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HYZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Melius cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 3.1 %

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Shares of HYZN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.97. 27,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,543. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.