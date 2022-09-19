94,523 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $42.31. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

