A William Stein Acquires 5,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,589. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $109.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

