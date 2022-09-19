A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.17% of A2Z Smart Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

AZ stock remained flat at $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,790. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

