Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 471,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AOD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

