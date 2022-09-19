Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 19,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,282,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Accolade Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock worth $12,731. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

