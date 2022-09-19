Actinium Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Actinium has a market cap of $185,783.75 and $75.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,417,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

