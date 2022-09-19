Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.98. 102,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average of $407.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

