Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $450.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

