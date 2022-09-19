Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $450.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

