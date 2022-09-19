Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.78. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.