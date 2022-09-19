AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,406,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 420,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 150,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,889. AEA-Bridges Impact has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

