AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $38.92 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,703 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $38,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in State Street by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in State Street by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,627. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

