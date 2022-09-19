AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

