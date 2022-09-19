AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 23,176 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $54,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.1 %

AMT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,587. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day moving average is $253.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

