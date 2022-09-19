Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $130,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $47,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $34,078.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $130,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,777. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.