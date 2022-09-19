AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells $16,083.69 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $16,083.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,434,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,915.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AEye Stock Down 3.6 %

AEye stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.04. AEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AEye, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AEye by 2,491.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 203,160 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

