Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 599,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

AMG traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.05. 5,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,108. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

