AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAGIY opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

