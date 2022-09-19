Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 1,833 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 121,068 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $79.08. 68,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,239. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

