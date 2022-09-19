Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $221.96. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,457. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.61. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

