Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI remained flat at $8.44 on Monday. 231,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

