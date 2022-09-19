Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. 30,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,917. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

