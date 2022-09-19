Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 62,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. 1,083,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,447,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

