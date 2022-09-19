Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Agilysys worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Down 1.0 %

AGYS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. 886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,650. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.