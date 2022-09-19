Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 48,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BABA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,631,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,608,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
