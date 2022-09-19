ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ALE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

