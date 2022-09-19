Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.47 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance was first traded on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

