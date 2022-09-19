Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $31,220.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

