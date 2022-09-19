Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $31,220.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.
  • On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.
  • On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909.88.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.