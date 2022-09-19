Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $31,220.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.
- On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.
- On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909.88.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.07.
Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.