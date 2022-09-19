Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAXU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,528,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,195,000.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAXU stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

