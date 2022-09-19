Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

