America First Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $4,902,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.85. 3,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

