America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 6.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

