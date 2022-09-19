America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,860 shares during the period. America First Multifamily Investors accounts for approximately 0.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at America First Multifamily Investors

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.57. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.22%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

