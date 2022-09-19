American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 12.87% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,126 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FLV stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.