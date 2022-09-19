Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. 76,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 258,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$105.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

