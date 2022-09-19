Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. 76,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 258,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Americas Silver Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$105.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Read More
