AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AME. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

