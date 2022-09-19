Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 19th (AAVVF, ADCT, AETUF, AGR, AHCO, AIRC, AMH, AMRS, APA, AVB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 19th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $38.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $212.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £125 ($151.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €77.00 ($78.57) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22).

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12).

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $134.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $142.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $40.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57).

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $7.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22).

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $159.00 to $156.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $71.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.80 ($13.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $119.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $322.00 to $306.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $196.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $320.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$0.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43).

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37).

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $248.00 to $239.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39).

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88).

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $201.00.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $135.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $83.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $172.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$23.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $111.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $158.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $333.00 to $327.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $49.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($58.16) to €34.00 ($34.69).

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.75 ($14.03).

