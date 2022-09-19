Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $69.57

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

