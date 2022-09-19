Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $11.44

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Shares of AG stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

