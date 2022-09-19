Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 587.69

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th.

GLEN opened at GBX 489.30 ($5.91) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of £63.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.29. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

