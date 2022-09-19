Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $85.89

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Henry Schein by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.