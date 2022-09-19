Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $216.21

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.91.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $184.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

