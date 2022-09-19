Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $10.33

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

