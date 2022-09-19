Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $55.39

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in UDR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.64 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

