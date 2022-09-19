Analyzing IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and AMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.94 $5.78 million $1.85 9.77 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.6% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IF Bancorp and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. IF Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. IF Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 19.09% 6.91% 0.75% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IF Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of August 31, 2021, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

