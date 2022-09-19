Analyzing Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) and Its Competitors

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scheid Vineyards and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

Profitability

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 93.59%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.28 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.07

Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards competitors beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

