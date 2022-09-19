AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 140,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,080,610 shares.The stock last traded at $12.67 and had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

